AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 349,296 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 359.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,296 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $44,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETR. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $104.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.55. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $113.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.86.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,679. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

