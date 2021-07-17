AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 318,726 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,139,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,726 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $49,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Teilinger Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth about $5,468,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Exelon by 3.8% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,285,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,136,000 after purchasing an additional 341,504 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $3,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.25.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.