AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,285 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $41,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21,224.7% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 122,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 122,254 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,366,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,400,000 after acquiring an additional 42,193 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,836,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,841,000 after purchasing an additional 148,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.56.

MMC stock opened at $141.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.45. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $142.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.42%.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

