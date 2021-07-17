AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,003 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $51,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.4% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $40.22 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.07.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

