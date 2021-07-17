AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 136,308 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 136,308 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $56,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $86.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.79. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $91.88. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

