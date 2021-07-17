Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 1,412.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,819,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699,332 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $69,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,956 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,614,000 after acquiring an additional 129,716 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 646,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,803,000 after acquiring an additional 22,204 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 193,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 48,452 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $38.08. 939,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,267. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.15. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $1,207,090.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,010 shares in the company, valued at $15,033,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.