Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Trading 4.5% Higher

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.49 and last traded at $14.02. 44,358 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,162,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcimoto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.65 and a quick ratio of 14.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a negative net margin of 650.85%. The company had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. Research analysts anticipate that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Arcimoto by 1,980.0% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Arcimoto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Arcimoto by 581.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Arcimoto in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

