argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to report sales of $44.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $186.66 million. argenx posted sales of $3.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,155.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year sales of $223.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.60 million to $354.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $218.50 million, with estimates ranging from $110.58 million to $371.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for argenx.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. The business had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.04 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARGX. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of argenx from $356.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARGX stock traded up $8.97 on Friday, reaching $309.40. 152,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,605. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 0.92. argenx has a twelve month low of $212.66 and a twelve month high of $382.15.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on argenx (ARGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.