Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Short Interest Update

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 4,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 805,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARLO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $137,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,668,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 846,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,537,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,736,000 after purchasing an additional 651,359 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 555.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 530,349 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,802,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARLO traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.94. 1,820,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,844. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62. The company has a market cap of $482.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.76.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $82.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. Research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.