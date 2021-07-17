Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Gap Up to $5.97

Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.97, but opened at $7.00. Arlo Technologies shares last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 22,717 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARLO shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $482.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $82.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.