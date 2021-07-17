Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 47,363 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 893.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,363 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in GATX were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of GATX by 34.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the first quarter worth $200,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GATX during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in GATX during the first quarter worth $206,000.

NYSE:GATX opened at $88.50 on Friday. GATX Co. has a one year low of $59.32 and a one year high of $106.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. GATX had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

In related news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,329,636.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,784.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Conniff sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $904,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $904,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,916 shares of company stock worth $6,019,438. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

GATX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen raised shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

About GATX

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

