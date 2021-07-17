Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,085 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.42% of Harsco worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harsco by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Harsco by 16.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sheila Ray sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Harsco stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -57.61 and a beta of 2.17. Harsco Co. has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

