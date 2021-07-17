Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $5.39 Million Stake in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,770 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.24% of Hooker Furniture worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOFT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,133,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hooker Furniture by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.81 per share, with a total value of $174,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $34.62 on Friday. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.86.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.57. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $162.86 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Hooker Furniture Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

