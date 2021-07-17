Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,522 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,531 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in American Software were worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMSWA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Software in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. FMR LLC raised its position in American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in American Software by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in American Software by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in American Software by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Software alerts:

AMSWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other American Software news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $387,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $27,915.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,571 over the last 90 days. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.59. The company has a market cap of $681.35 million, a P/E ratio of 79.54 and a beta of 0.51. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $28.45.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 million. American Software had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA).

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.