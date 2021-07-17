Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,557 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.68% of Central Pacific Financial worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of CPF stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $697.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.95. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $28.81.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.05 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 18.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other news, Director Saedene K. Ota purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,771.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George Craig Shapiro sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $25,200.00. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

