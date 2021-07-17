Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 198,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at about $8,383,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 275.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 59,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 43,444 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at about $7,001,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at about $2,586,000. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AOUT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Shares of AOUT opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.12 million and a PE ratio of 16.71. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.88.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $64.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.97 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

