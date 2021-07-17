Ascential (LON:ASCL) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

ASCL has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ascential to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 485 ($6.34) in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascential presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 373.86 ($4.88).

LON ASCL opened at GBX 421.20 ($5.50) on Friday. Ascential has a 12 month low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 434.60 ($5.68). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.32. The stock has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -12.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 387.33.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

