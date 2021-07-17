ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 194.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

ASLN stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 18.31, a quick ratio of 18.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $103.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

