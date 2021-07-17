ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) PT Raised to $800.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of several other research reports. Grupo Santander cut shares of ASML from a hold rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna reissued a hold rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $628.00.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML stock opened at $687.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $675.86. ASML has a 12-month low of $343.25 and a 12-month high of $723.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.59 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ASML will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ASML by 209.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,692,000 after purchasing an additional 911,709 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,794,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in ASML by 21.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,753,000 after purchasing an additional 234,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,532,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in ASML by 34.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,482,000 after purchasing an additional 142,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.