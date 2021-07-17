Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities

Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s previous close.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.18. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $37.30. The stock has a market cap of $935.55 million, a P/E ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 357.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 193,637 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,328,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

