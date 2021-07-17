Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) shares rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 8,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 448,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

AWH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.97 and a current ratio of 9.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 408.34% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Research analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWH. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.