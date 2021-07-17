Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,370,000 shares, a growth of 106.1% from the June 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $44,680.00. Also, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $64,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,407 shares of company stock worth $1,819,070 in the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASB stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.41. 1,269,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

