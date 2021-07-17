AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.3% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,891,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,040,000 after buying an additional 78,748 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $56.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $149.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

