Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Major Shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc Acquires 2,300 Shares

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $37,582.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATER traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.54. 783,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,425. Aterian, Inc. has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $359.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 4.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.36). Aterian had a negative return on equity of 108.98% and a negative net margin of 62.75%. The company had revenue of $48.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aterian, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATER shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Aterian from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aterian in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Aterian from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aterian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

