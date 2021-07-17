Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACBI. G.Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Gabelli raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ ACBI opened at $24.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.58. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $492.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $26.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. Analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Eidson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,245.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

