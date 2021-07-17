Auctus Market Capitalization Hits $2.75 Million (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Auctus has a market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $39,170.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auctus coin can currently be bought for $0.0510 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00085705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00049620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00014256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.50 or 0.00829726 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005714 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 53,997,865 coins. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

