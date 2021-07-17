Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Acquires $44,600.00 in Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Milton C. Ault III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Milton C. Ault III purchased 500 shares of Ault Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DPW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,706,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,536,168. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $10.94.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter. Ault Global had a negative net margin of 76.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ault Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ault Global during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ault Global during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ault Global by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Ault Global by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Ault Global Company Profile

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

