Auto Prop Reit (APR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 16th

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$19.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.73 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Auto Prop Reit from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

