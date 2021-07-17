Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 0.80. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.14.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.62%.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

