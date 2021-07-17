Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.31.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 37.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALV traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,722. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.74. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $108.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

