Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 807,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Automatic Data Processing worth $152,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 51,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $889,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,678.8% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,058. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $205.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $208.58.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.93.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

