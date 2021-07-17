Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Sets New 12-Month High at $206.28

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $206.28 and last traded at $205.02, with a volume of 3172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADP. Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,327 shares of company stock worth $1,664,058 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 8,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 20,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 23,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

