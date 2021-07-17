Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Sets New 12-Month High at $206.28

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $206.28 and last traded at $205.02, with a volume of 3172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.50.
A number of brokerages have commented on ADP. Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.93.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72.
In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,327 shares of company stock worth $1,664,058 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 8,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 20,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 23,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADP)
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
