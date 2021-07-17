AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.11). AutoWeb posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AutoWeb.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.61 million. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoWeb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of AUTO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 90,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,624. The company has a market cap of $42.03 million, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 2.26. AutoWeb has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTO. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 107.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 109,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in AutoWeb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

