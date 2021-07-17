Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Short Interest Update

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 958,100 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the June 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Avient by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Avient by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,715,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,103,000 after purchasing an additional 402,719 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $46.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.64. Avient has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avient will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

