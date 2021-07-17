Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.25.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AYLA opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of -0.64. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.07.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 68.88% and a negative net margin of 899.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,184,000. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.