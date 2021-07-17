AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.650-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-$935 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $911.45 million.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.91. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.69 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AZZ will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $60,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $148,659.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,550.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.