B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.20. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 105,624 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOSC. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 91.8% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 91.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 26.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides In-Mould Labelling, a robotic system that is used for manufacturing of containers by blow molding, injection molding, or thermoforming processes through the use of paper or plastic labels; and Downstream Automation, a process starts after the injection mould process ends through the packing of the mould.
Read More: Management Fee
Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.