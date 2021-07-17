B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Eight Capital dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities cut B2Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 42,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.43, for a total transaction of C$272,001.86. Also, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 14,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total value of C$82,411.94. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,641 shares of company stock valued at $558,468.

TSE BTO traded down C$0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,734,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,746. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.73. The stock has a market cap of C$5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 6.65. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.90 and a 52-week high of C$9.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$458.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$449.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.4590998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.62%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

