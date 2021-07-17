Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases 1,334 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,190,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,447,000 after buying an additional 1,416,286 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,865,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,148,000 after buying an additional 694,098 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $31,179,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $29,066,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $20,561,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.40. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

