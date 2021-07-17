Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Trims Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

BATS:MTUM opened at $169.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.27. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

