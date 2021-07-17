Balancer (BAL) 1-Day Volume Tops $21.92 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Balancer has a market capitalization of $123.83 million and approximately $21.92 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Balancer has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for about $17.83 or 0.00056236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00048509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00013969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.58 or 0.00802779 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

