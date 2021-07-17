Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BLDP. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. COKER & PALMER restated a sector underperform rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.07.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $15.15 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a current ratio of 26.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.84.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. Analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $55,987,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 664,202.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after acquiring an additional 976,378 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $14,983,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 36.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,178,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,024,000 after acquiring an additional 578,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $12,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

