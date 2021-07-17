Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bally’s Corporation owns and manages casinos, horse racetrack and authorized OTB licenses principally in Colorado. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Casino Vicksburg, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, Casino KC, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Mardi Gras Casino and Arapahoe Park racetrack. Bally’s Corporation, formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc., is based in Providence, Rhode Island. “

BALY has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.60.

NYSE BALY opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.45 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.56 million. Bally’s’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bally’s will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the first quarter worth $2,453,000. MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the first quarter worth $6,117,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth $553,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the first quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the first quarter worth $337,000. Institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

