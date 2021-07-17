Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Down 22.8% in June

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,765,200 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the June 15th total of 10,058,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,471.0 days.

BNDSF opened at $0.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71. Banco de Sabadell has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BNDSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Banco de Sabadell has an average rating of “Hold”.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

