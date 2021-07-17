Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of Vista Gold worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Vista Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Vista Gold by 368.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 110,511 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vista Gold by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 37,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Gold during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VGZ opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.05 million, a P/E ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.54. Vista Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.04.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Gold news, Director Tracy Austin Stevenson acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 388,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $72,420 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

