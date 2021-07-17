Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 11.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Warner Music Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 21,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 129,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $35.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.47. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.44.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -73.85%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

