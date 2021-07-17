Bank of Montreal Can Has $143,000 Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

MUFG stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

