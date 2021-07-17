Bank of Montreal Can Has $156,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $275.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.69. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.32 and a twelve month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

