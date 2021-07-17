Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSTRU)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSTRU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSTRU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $153,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

OSTRU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

