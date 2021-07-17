Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 638 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 653,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

NYSE PAGS opened at $51.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 75.74, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.92 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.64.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.36.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.